Which of the following statements is true of humanistic psychologists?
A
They argue that mental disorders are caused solely by chemical imbalances in the brain.
B
They believe behavior is best understood through observable actions and reinforcement.
C
They emphasize individual potential for growth and the importance of self-actualization.
D
They focus primarily on unconscious motives and childhood experiences.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the main perspectives in psychology mentioned in the options: chemical imbalance relates to the biological perspective, observable actions and reinforcement relate to behaviorism, unconscious motives and childhood experiences relate to psychoanalysis, and individual potential and self-actualization relate to humanistic psychology.
Step 2: Recognize that humanistic psychologists focus on the positive aspects of human nature, emphasizing personal growth, free will, and self-actualization rather than just pathology or behavior alone.
Step 3: Identify that the statement 'They emphasize individual potential for growth and the importance of self-actualization' aligns with the core principles of humanistic psychology, as proposed by theorists like Carl Rogers and Abraham Maslow.
Step 4: Contrast this with the other options, which correspond to different psychological approaches: chemical imbalances (biological), observable behavior and reinforcement (behaviorism), and unconscious motives and childhood experiences (psychoanalysis).
Step 5: Conclude that the true statement about humanistic psychologists is the one emphasizing individual potential and self-actualization, reflecting their holistic and positive view of human nature.
Watch next
Master Introduction to the Humanist Perspective with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah