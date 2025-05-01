Which sentence best describes Abraham Maslow's view on personality?
A
Personality is primarily determined by unconscious conflicts and childhood experiences.
B
Personality is a result of learned behaviors and environmental conditioning.
C
Personality is shaped by an individual's drive toward self-actualization and fulfillment of their potential.
D
Personality is influenced mainly by genetic inheritance and biological factors.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which is about Abraham Maslow's view on personality within psychology.
Step 2: Recall that Maslow is best known for his hierarchy of needs theory, which emphasizes motivation and self-actualization as key drivers of human behavior and personality development.
Step 3: Recognize that Maslow's perspective focuses on how individuals strive to fulfill their potential and achieve self-actualization, rather than unconscious conflicts, learned behaviors, or genetic factors.
Step 4: Compare the given options to Maslow's theory, identifying that the option highlighting personality as shaped by the drive toward self-actualization aligns best with his view.
Step 5: Conclude that the sentence describing personality as shaped by an individual's drive toward self-actualization and fulfillment of their potential best represents Maslow's perspective on personality.
