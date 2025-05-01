Why did humanists object to psychoanalytic theories of personality?
A
Because psychoanalytic theories focused too heavily on unconscious drives and ignored conscious experience and personal growth.
B
Because psychoanalytic theories were based on scientific experimentation and objective measurement.
C
Because psychoanalytic theories believed that all behavior was learned through conditioning.
D
Because psychoanalytic theories emphasized the importance of free will and self-actualization.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the core focus of psychoanalytic theories, which emphasize unconscious drives, instincts, and early childhood experiences as primary influences on personality.
Step 2: Recognize that humanistic psychology emerged as a reaction to psychoanalytic and behaviorist approaches, emphasizing conscious experience, free will, and the inherent potential for personal growth.
Step 3: Identify that humanists objected to psychoanalytic theories because they believed these theories neglected the conscious mind and the individual's capacity for self-awareness and self-actualization.
Step 4: Compare the key differences: psychoanalytic theories focus on unconscious conflicts and deterministic forces, while humanistic theories highlight conscious choice and positive human potential.
Step 5: Conclude that the main objection from humanists was that psychoanalytic theories focused too heavily on unconscious drives and ignored conscious experience and personal growth.
Watch next
Master Introduction to the Humanist Perspective with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah