Which of the following statements accurately describes the recovery pattern of grief as explained by George Bonanno?
A
Recovery from grief is characterized by a gradual worsening of symptoms over time.
B
The majority of individuals require extensive therapy to recover from grief and rarely return to their previous level of functioning.
C
Most people experience a relatively brief period of distress followed by a return to normal functioning without long-term impairment.
D
Grief typically leads to chronic depression and persistent emotional difficulties for most people.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of George Bonanno's research on grief, which focuses on how most people cope with loss and the typical patterns of emotional recovery.
Step 2: Recognize that Bonanno's findings challenge traditional views by showing that the majority of individuals do not experience prolonged or worsening grief symptoms.
Step 3: Identify that according to Bonanno, most people undergo a brief period of distress immediately following a loss, but then gradually return to their normal level of functioning without long-term impairment.
Step 4: Compare the given statements to Bonanno's research: statements suggesting gradual worsening, chronic depression, or the need for extensive therapy do not align with his findings.
Step 5: Conclude that the accurate description of the recovery pattern of grief, based on Bonanno's work, is that most people experience a relatively brief period of distress followed by a return to normal functioning.
Watch next
Master Theories of Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah