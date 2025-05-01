Which of the following statements is true about emotional intelligence and leadership?
A
Leaders with high emotional intelligence are better able to manage team conflicts and motivate others.
B
Emotional intelligence has no impact on a leader's ability to communicate effectively.
C
Leaders with low emotional intelligence are more likely to build strong relationships with their team.
D
Emotional intelligence is unrelated to decision-making in leadership roles.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of emotional intelligence (EI). EI refers to the ability to recognize, understand, and manage one's own emotions, as well as the emotions of others.
Step 2: Consider how emotional intelligence applies to leadership. Leaders with high EI are typically better at managing interpersonal relationships, resolving conflicts, and motivating their team members.
Step 3: Evaluate each statement based on the role of EI in leadership. For example, assess whether EI influences communication, relationship-building, conflict management, and decision-making.
Step 4: Identify the statement that aligns with psychological research on EI and leadership. Research shows that leaders with high EI are more effective in managing team conflicts and motivating others.
Step 5: Conclude that the true statement is the one highlighting that leaders with high emotional intelligence are better able to manage team conflicts and motivate others, while the other statements contradict established findings.
