According to theories of emotion, what is the role of courage in taking action on ethical decisions?
A
Courage leads individuals to avoid ethical decisions altogether to prevent emotional discomfort.
B
Courage suppresses emotional responses, making ethical decisions purely rational and unaffected by feelings.
C
Courage has no influence on ethical decision-making, as emotions are irrelevant in moral choices.
D
Courage enables individuals to overcome fear and act according to their moral values, even in the face of potential negative consequences.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that in psychology, emotions play a crucial role in ethical decision-making by influencing motivation and behavior.
Recognize that courage is considered an emotional strength that helps individuals manage fear and anxiety when facing difficult moral choices.
Analyze how courage allows a person to act in alignment with their moral values despite potential risks or negative outcomes, rather than avoiding the decision or suppressing emotions.
Contrast courage with other emotional responses, such as avoidance or suppression, to see why it uniquely supports ethical action.
Conclude that courage facilitates ethical behavior by enabling individuals to confront challenges and act according to their principles, integrating both emotional and rational aspects of decision-making.
