Which of the following is most likely to be a useful benefit of denying one's imminent death according to psychological theories of emotion?
A
It guarantees a longer lifespan by preventing physical decline.
B
It can help reduce overwhelming anxiety and allow the individual to maintain daily functioning.
C
It leads to complete emotional detachment from loved ones.
D
It eliminates the need for any coping strategies or support systems.
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the concept of denial in psychological theories of emotion. Denial is a defense mechanism where an individual refuses to accept reality or facts, often to protect themselves from emotional pain or anxiety.
Step 2: Recognize that denial, especially in the context of imminent death, serves as a way to manage overwhelming emotions. It helps reduce anxiety by temporarily shielding the person from the full emotional impact of their situation.
Step 3: Consider the functional role of denial. By reducing anxiety, denial allows the individual to maintain daily functioning and continue with necessary tasks, rather than becoming paralyzed by fear or distress.
Step 4: Evaluate the incorrect options: denial does not guarantee a longer lifespan, nor does it lead to complete emotional detachment or eliminate the need for coping strategies. Instead, it is a temporary emotional buffer.
Step 5: Conclude that the most useful benefit of denying one's imminent death, according to psychological theories of emotion, is its ability to help reduce overwhelming anxiety and allow the individual to maintain daily functioning.
