According to Maslow's hierarchy of human needs, which type of needs primarily motivate people according to the theory?
A
Cognitive and aesthetic needs exclusively
B
Only physiological and safety needs
C
Physiological, safety, love/belonging, esteem, and self-actualization needs
D
Social and emotional needs only
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that Maslow's hierarchy of needs is a motivational theory in psychology comprising a five-tier model of human needs, often depicted as hierarchical levels within a pyramid.
Recognize that the needs are categorized from the most basic to the most advanced: physiological needs, safety needs, love and belonging needs, esteem needs, and self-actualization needs.
Note that according to Maslow, people are primarily motivated to fulfill these needs in order, starting from the most basic physiological needs (such as food and water) before moving up to higher-level needs.
Identify that cognitive and aesthetic needs are considered additional needs beyond the basic five, but the primary motivators in the theory are the five main categories mentioned.
Conclude that the correct understanding is that physiological, safety, love/belonging, esteem, and self-actualization needs collectively motivate people according to Maslow's theory.
Watch next
Master Theories of Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah