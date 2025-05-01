Which of the following factors plays a significant role in the development of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD)?
A
Having a common cold
B
Regular physical exercise
C
Exposure to a traumatic event
D
Consuming a high-sugar diet
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is a mental health condition triggered by experiencing or witnessing a traumatic event.
Identify the key factor that contributes to the development of PTSD, which involves exposure to events that are life-threatening or cause intense fear, helplessness, or horror.
Evaluate the options given: common cold, regular physical exercise, exposure to a traumatic event, and consuming a high-sugar diet, and consider which aligns with the definition of trauma-related triggers.
Recognize that only exposure to a traumatic event directly relates to the cause of PTSD, as it involves psychological trauma necessary for the disorder's onset.
Conclude that factors unrelated to trauma, such as common cold, exercise, or diet, do not play a significant role in developing PTSD.
Watch next
Master What is Stress? with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah