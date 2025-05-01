Which of the following statements about Mischel's marshmallow test are accurate?
A
The test was primarily used to diagnose clinical anxiety disorders.
B
The test measured children's ability to delay gratification by offering them a choice between one marshmallow immediately or two marshmallows if they waited.
C
The marshmallow test was designed to assess intelligence in young children.
D
Children who waited for the second marshmallow always performed worse academically later in life.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of Mischel's marshmallow test. It was designed to measure a child's ability to delay gratification, which is the capacity to resist an immediate reward in favor of a larger, later reward.
Step 2: Recognize that the test involved offering children a choice between one marshmallow immediately or two marshmallows if they waited for a period of time, which directly assesses self-control and delayed gratification.
Step 3: Note that the test was not intended to diagnose clinical anxiety disorders, so any statement suggesting this is inaccurate.
Step 4: Understand that the marshmallow test was not designed to assess intelligence, but rather self-control and impulse regulation.
Step 5: Be aware that research shows children who waited longer generally tended to have better academic and life outcomes, so the statement that children who waited always performed worse academically is incorrect.
