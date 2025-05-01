In the context of cognitive psychology and AP Psychology, which of the following best defines reciprocal determinism?
A
The theory that behavior, personal factors, and environmental influences all interact and influence each other in a continuous loop.
B
The belief that cognitive processes are independent of both behavior and environmental influences.
C
The idea that behavior is solely determined by genetic inheritance, with little influence from the environment.
D
The concept that environmental factors alone shape an individual's personality and actions.
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of reciprocal determinism, which originates from social cognitive theory, particularly from psychologist Albert Bandura.
Step 2: Recognize that reciprocal determinism refers to the dynamic and reciprocal interaction between three factors: behavior, personal (cognitive) factors, and environmental influences.
Step 3: Note that this theory suggests these three components influence each other continuously, meaning that behavior can affect the environment and personal factors, and vice versa.
Step 4: Compare this understanding with the provided options to identify which one correctly captures this mutual influence and interaction.
Step 5: Select the option that states: 'The theory that behavior, personal factors, and environmental influences all interact and influence each other in a continuous loop,' as it best defines reciprocal determinism.
