In the context of cognitive psychology, the cognitive revolution created an impetus for which of the following developments in psychology?
A
An increased focus on psychoanalytic theories and the unconscious mind
B
A greater emphasis on the biological basis of behavior through neuroimaging techniques
C
A shift from behaviorist approaches to the scientific study of mental processes such as perception, memory, and problem-solving
D
The exclusive use of introspection as the primary research method
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the historical context of the cognitive revolution, which occurred around the 1950s and 1960s as a response to the limitations of behaviorism in explaining complex mental processes.
Step 2: Recognize that behaviorism focused primarily on observable behaviors and largely ignored internal mental states, while the cognitive revolution emphasized studying internal mental processes scientifically.
Step 3: Identify that the cognitive revolution led to a shift toward investigating mental functions such as perception, memory, language, and problem-solving using experimental methods.
Step 4: Note that this shift did not prioritize psychoanalytic theories or introspection as primary methods, nor was it exclusively about biological bases like neuroimaging, but rather about scientifically studying cognition.
Step 5: Conclude that the key development was moving from behaviorist approaches to a scientific study of mental processes, marking a foundational change in psychology's focus and methodology.
