Which psychological perspective best explains how the types of movies a person likes are influenced by learned behaviors?
A
Psychoanalytic perspective
B
Behaviorist perspective
C
Humanistic perspective
D
Biological perspective
Verified step by step guidance
Identify the key concept in the question: it asks about how learned behaviors influence movie preferences.
Recall that the Behaviorist perspective focuses on how behaviors are acquired and modified through learning processes such as conditioning and reinforcement.
Understand that the Psychoanalytic perspective emphasizes unconscious motives, the Humanistic perspective focuses on personal growth and self-actualization, and the Biological perspective centers on genetic and physiological factors.
Match the concept of learned behaviors influencing preferences to the Behaviorist perspective, since it explains behavior through environmental interactions and learning.
Conclude that the Behaviorist perspective best explains how the types of movies a person likes are shaped by learned behaviors.
