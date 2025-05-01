According to social learning theory, aggression is the result of which of the following?
A
Cognitive dissonance and attitude change
B
Observational learning and imitation of aggressive models
C
Genetic predisposition and biological factors
D
Unconscious drives and repressed emotions
1
Understand that social learning theory emphasizes the role of learning through observation and imitation rather than innate biological factors or unconscious drives.
Recognize that according to social learning theory, individuals learn behaviors, including aggression, by watching others, especially influential models such as parents, peers, or media figures.
Identify that observational learning involves attention to the model, retention of the observed behavior, reproduction of the behavior, and motivation to imitate it.
Note that aggression is acquired when a person observes aggressive behavior being rewarded or not punished, increasing the likelihood of imitation.
Conclude that aggression, according to social learning theory, results primarily from observational learning and imitation of aggressive models, rather than cognitive dissonance, genetic predisposition, or unconscious drives.
