Which parenting style is most likely to result in children who are egocentric, domineering, and noncompliant?
A
Uninvolved
B
Permissive
C
Authoritarian
D
Authoritative
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the four main parenting styles: Authoritative, Authoritarian, Permissive, and Uninvolved. Each style differs in levels of responsiveness and demandingness.
Step 2: Review the characteristics of children typically associated with each parenting style. For example, Authoritative parenting tends to produce well-adjusted, socially competent children.
Step 3: Focus on the Permissive parenting style, which is characterized by high responsiveness but low demandingness, meaning parents are indulgent and set few rules or limits.
Step 4: Recognize that children raised with Permissive parenting often exhibit traits such as egocentrism, domineering behavior, and noncompliance because they experience little discipline or boundaries.
Step 5: Conclude that the parenting style most likely to result in children who are egocentric, domineering, and noncompliant is the Permissive style.
