Parental monitoring is most likely to be effective and healthy when it is _____.
A
absent in order to promote independence
B
accompanied by warmth and open communication
C
strictly enforced without explanation
D
inconsistent and unpredictable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of parental monitoring: it refers to parents' efforts to track and supervise their children's activities, peers, and whereabouts to ensure safety and promote positive development.
Recognize that effective parental monitoring is not just about strict rules or absence of rules, but about the quality of the parent-child relationship during monitoring.
Consider psychological research findings which suggest that parental monitoring is most effective when it is combined with warmth and open communication, fostering trust and cooperation.
Evaluate why other options (absent monitoring, strict enforcement without explanation, inconsistent monitoring) are less effective or potentially harmful, as they can lead to rebellion, secrecy, or confusion in children.
Conclude that parental monitoring accompanied by warmth and open communication supports healthy development by balancing supervision with emotional support and respect for the child's autonomy.
Watch next
Master Parenting Styles with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah