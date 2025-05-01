According to research on parenting styles, children of democratic-style (authoritative) parents are _____.
A
usually indifferent to rules and expectations
B
often aggressive and lack self-control
C
typically withdrawn and have low self-esteem
D
more likely to be socially competent and self-reliant
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the four main parenting styles: authoritarian, authoritative (democratic), permissive, and neglectful. Each style has distinct characteristics and effects on child development.
Recognize that authoritative parenting is characterized by high responsiveness and high demands, meaning parents set clear rules but also provide warmth and support.
Review research findings that link authoritative parenting to positive child outcomes, such as social competence, self-reliance, and good emotional regulation.
Contrast these outcomes with those associated with other parenting styles: authoritarian parents often have children who are obedient but less happy; permissive parents' children may lack self-control; neglectful parenting is linked to poor social and emotional outcomes.
Conclude that children of authoritative (democratic) parents are more likely to develop social competence and self-reliance, which explains why this parenting style is considered the most effective.
