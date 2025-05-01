Which of the following is an internal barrier to seeking mental health treatment?
A
Lack of awareness about one's own symptoms
B
Limited availability of mental health services
C
High cost of therapy sessions
D
Stigma associated with mental illness
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between internal and external barriers to seeking mental health treatment. Internal barriers originate within the individual, such as personal beliefs, emotions, or awareness, while external barriers come from outside factors like environment or resources.
Review each option and classify it as either an internal or external barrier. For example, 'Lack of awareness about one's own symptoms' relates to the individual's self-perception and insight, which is internal.
'Limited availability of mental health services' refers to the external environment and accessibility, making it an external barrier.
'High cost of therapy sessions' is also an external barrier because it involves financial and systemic factors outside the individual.
'Stigma associated with mental illness' can be both internal and external, but it primarily reflects societal attitudes, so it is generally considered an external barrier.
