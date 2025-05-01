Which of the following is a social issue that many elderly females discover they are victims of?
A
Juvenile delinquency
B
Academic pressure
C
Ageism
D
Cyberbullying
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'social issue' as a problem that affects a significant number of people within a society, often impacting their well-being or rights.
Step 2: Recognize that 'juvenile delinquency' refers to criminal behavior by minors, which is not typically a social issue faced by elderly females.
Step 3: Note that 'academic pressure' mainly affects students and is unlikely to be a primary social issue for elderly females.
Step 4: Understand 'cyberbullying' as harassment through digital means, which can affect various age groups but is not specifically identified as a widespread social issue for elderly females in this context.
Step 5: Identify 'ageism' as discrimination or prejudice against individuals based on their age, a social issue that many elderly females experience, making it the correct answer.
