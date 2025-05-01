Which pair of psychiatrists were responsible for developing the Social Readjustment Rating Scale?
A
Aaron Beck and Albert Ellis
B
Elisabeth Kübler-Ross and Viktor Frankl
C
Sigmund Freud and Carl Jung
D
Thomas Holmes and Richard Rahe
Understand that the Social Readjustment Rating Scale (SRRS) is a tool used in psychology to measure the amount of stress a person experiences due to life changes.
Recall that the SRRS was developed to quantify stress by assigning numerical values to various life events, helping to predict the likelihood of stress-related health breakdowns.
Identify the key figures associated with the development of the SRRS, which are Thomas Holmes and Richard Rahe, who created the scale in the 1960s.
Recognize that the other pairs listed (Aaron Beck and Albert Ellis; Elisabeth Kübler-Ross and Viktor Frankl; Sigmund Freud and Carl Jung) are known for different contributions in psychology and psychiatry, not for the SRRS.
Conclude that the correct answer is Thomas Holmes and Richard Rahe, as they are the psychiatrists responsible for developing the Social Readjustment Rating Scale.
