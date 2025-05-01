Understand that the Stanford Prison Experiment is a famous psychological study focused on the effects of perceived power and authority within a simulated prison environment.
Recall the key figures associated with major psychological experiments: Stanley Milgram is known for obedience studies, Solomon Asch for conformity experiments, and Albert Bandura for social learning theory.
Identify that Philip Zimbardo is the psychologist who designed and conducted the Stanford Prison Experiment in 1971.
Recognize that the experiment involved college students assigned roles as guards or prisoners to study behavioral changes in a prison-like setting.
Conclude that the correct answer to who conducted the Stanford Prison Experiment is Philip Zimbardo.
