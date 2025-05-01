In the context of behaviorism, how does a consequence influence a person's behavior?
A
A consequence increases or decreases the likelihood that a behavior will be repeated in the future.
B
A consequence only affects unconscious motives.
C
A consequence has no effect on future behavior.
D
A consequence determines a person's personality traits.
1
Step 1: Understand the basic principle of behaviorism, which focuses on observable behaviors and how they are influenced by the environment, particularly through consequences.
Step 2: Recognize that in behaviorism, a consequence is an event that follows a behavior and can either reinforce or punish that behavior.
Step 3: Learn that reinforcement (positive or negative) increases the likelihood that the behavior will be repeated, while punishment (positive or negative) decreases the likelihood of the behavior recurring.
Step 4: Note that consequences do not primarily affect unconscious motives or personality traits directly; instead, they shape behavior by modifying its frequency based on past outcomes.
Step 5: Summarize that the key role of a consequence in behaviorism is to increase or decrease the probability that a behavior will occur again in the future, which aligns with the correct answer.
