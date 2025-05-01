In cognitive psychology, the news provides a refracted version of reality because it
A
completely avoids any form of bias or framing in its reporting
B
always delivers an objective and complete account of all events
C
selectively presents information that may emphasize certain events or perspectives over others
D
is solely based on direct, unfiltered observation without interpretation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'framing' and 'bias' in cognitive psychology, which refers to how information can be presented in a way that influences perception and interpretation.
Recognize that news media often cannot provide a completely objective and unbiased account because of the choices made in what information to include or exclude.
Identify that the phrase 'refracted version of reality' means the news presents reality through a lens that may distort or emphasize certain aspects over others.
Analyze the options given and note that the correct understanding is that news 'selectively presents information that may emphasize certain events or perspectives over others,' reflecting the idea of framing and bias.
Conclude that the news does not deliver a fully objective or complete account, nor is it solely based on unfiltered observation, but rather it filters and frames information, which aligns with cognitive psychology's view on perception and information processing.
