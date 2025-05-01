Which theory best describes the belief that forgetting is the result of a failure to access stored memories?
Motivated forgetting theory
Retrieval failure theory
Decay theory
Interference theory
Understand the key concept in the question: it asks which theory explains forgetting as a failure to access memories that are already stored, rather than memories being lost or erased.
Review the definitions of each theory: Motivated forgetting theory suggests forgetting occurs because of unconscious repression; Decay theory proposes that memories fade over time due to disuse; Interference theory states that forgetting happens because other memories interfere with retrieval.
Focus on Retrieval failure theory, which specifically states that forgetting happens because the memory is stored but cannot be retrieved at the moment, often due to lack of proper cues or context.
Compare the theories to see which one aligns best with the idea of 'failure to access stored memories'—this points directly to Retrieval failure theory.
Conclude that Retrieval failure theory best describes the belief that forgetting results from an inability to retrieve memories that are still stored in the brain.
