According to theories of emotion, individuals with high self-esteem are most likely to:
A
Show increased vulnerability to depression and anxiety.
B
Experience more positive emotions and demonstrate greater resilience to stress.
C
Consistently underestimate their abilities and avoid social situations.
D
Have difficulty forming close relationships due to low self-worth.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of self-esteem in psychology. Self-esteem refers to an individual's overall subjective evaluation of their own worth, which influences their emotional well-being and behavior.
Step 2: Review theories of emotion that relate self-esteem to emotional experiences. High self-esteem is generally associated with positive self-regard, which can enhance emotional resilience and promote positive emotions.
Step 3: Analyze the options given in the problem by comparing them to psychological research findings. For example, high self-esteem is typically linked to experiencing more positive emotions and better coping with stress, rather than increased vulnerability to depression or anxiety.
Step 4: Eliminate options that contradict established psychological theories. For instance, individuals with high self-esteem are unlikely to consistently underestimate their abilities or avoid social situations, and they usually do not have difficulty forming close relationships due to low self-worth.
Step 5: Conclude that the most accurate statement is that individuals with high self-esteem experience more positive emotions and demonstrate greater resilience to stress, aligning with psychological theories of emotion and self-esteem.
