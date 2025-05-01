Which philosopher proposed that nerve pathways allowed for reflexes?
A
John Locke
B
William James
C
Sigmund Freud
D
René Descartes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the historical context of the question: it asks which philosopher proposed that nerve pathways allowed for reflexes, a concept related to early neuroscience and psychology.
Recall that René Descartes is known for his work on the mind-body connection and proposed that reflexes occur through mechanical processes involving nerve pathways.
Recognize that John Locke focused on empiricism and knowledge acquisition, William James on functionalism and psychology as a science, and Sigmund Freud on psychoanalysis, none of whom specifically proposed nerve pathways for reflexes.
Identify that Descartes introduced the idea that the body operates like a machine, with nerves transmitting signals to produce reflexive actions without conscious thought.
Conclude that the correct philosopher associated with nerve pathways and reflexes is René Descartes.
