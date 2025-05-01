What did John B. Watson and Rosalie Rayner demonstrate with their studies of Little Albert?
A
That operant conditioning is the main mechanism for learning in infants
B
That attachment is formed through feeding rather than comfort
C
That emotional responses such as fear can be classically conditioned in humans
D
That intelligence is primarily inherited and not influenced by environment
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the Little Albert study, which was conducted by John B. Watson and Rosalie Rayner to explore how emotional responses can be learned through conditioning.
Step 2: Recognize that the study involved pairing a neutral stimulus (a white rat) with an aversive stimulus (a loud noise) to see if the infant, Little Albert, would develop a fear response to the rat alone.
Step 3: Identify the type of learning demonstrated in the study, which is classical conditioning, where a previously neutral stimulus becomes associated with an unconditioned stimulus to elicit a conditioned response.
Step 4: Note that the key finding was that emotional responses, specifically fear, can be conditioned in humans, showing that such responses are not purely innate but can be learned.
Step 5: Conclude that the study provided evidence supporting the idea that classical conditioning is a mechanism through which emotional reactions can be acquired, rather than being solely inherited or instinctual.
