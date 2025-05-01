Defining behavior in observable terms is known as which of the following in behaviorism?
A
Cognitive mapping
B
Self-actualization
C
Introspection
D
Operationalization
1
Understand that in behaviorism, defining behavior in observable and measurable terms is essential for scientific study.
Recognize that 'Operationalization' refers to the process of specifying exactly how a concept or behavior will be measured or identified in practical, observable terms.
Compare the other options: 'Cognitive mapping' relates to mental representations, 'Self-actualization' is a humanistic psychology concept, and 'Introspection' involves looking inward at one's own thoughts, which are not about observable behavior.
Conclude that the term that best fits the definition of defining behavior in observable terms within behaviorism is 'Operationalization'.
Remember that operationalization allows researchers to measure and test behaviors objectively, which is a cornerstone of behaviorist methodology.
