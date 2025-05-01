In the behaviorist approach, which of the following would be considered a behavior?
A
A person believes they are capable of success.
B
A person feels anxious before an exam.
C
A person says, "Hello" when greeted.
D
A person remembers their childhood home.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the behaviorist approach in psychology focuses on observable and measurable behaviors rather than internal mental states or feelings.
Identify which options describe observable actions that can be seen or heard by others, as these align with behaviorist principles.
Recognize that 'A person says, "Hello" when greeted' is an observable behavior because it involves a clear, external action.
Note that beliefs, feelings, and memories (such as believing in success, feeling anxious, or remembering childhood) are internal mental processes and not considered behaviors in the behaviorist framework.
Conclude that the behaviorist approach would classify the act of saying 'Hello' as a behavior, while the other options represent internal states or cognitive processes.
