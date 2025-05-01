B. F. Skinner rejected the use of scientific methods in psychology.
B
B. F. Skinner developed the theory of operant conditioning.
C
B. F. Skinner focused primarily on classical conditioning.
D
B. F. Skinner was the founder of psychoanalysis.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand who B. F. Skinner was in the context of psychology. He was a prominent psychologist known for his work in behaviorism.
Step 2: Review the key theories associated with Skinner. He is most famous for developing operant conditioning, which involves learning through consequences like rewards and punishments.
Step 3: Differentiate operant conditioning from classical conditioning. Classical conditioning, associated with Pavlov, involves learning through association, while operant conditioning involves learning through consequences.
Step 4: Recognize that Skinner did not reject scientific methods; in fact, he emphasized rigorous experimental methods to study behavior.
Step 5: Note that psychoanalysis was founded by Sigmund Freud, not Skinner, so any statement attributing psychoanalysis to Skinner is incorrect.
Watch next
Master Behaviorism with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah