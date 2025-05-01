Which of the following is a common concern in cross-cultural research within cultural psychology?
A
Assuming that all cultures have identical social norms and values
B
Ignoring language differences when interpreting research findings
C
Ensuring that measurement tools are culturally valid and not biased toward one group
D
Believing that cultural context has no impact on psychological processes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that cross-cultural research in cultural psychology aims to compare psychological phenomena across different cultural groups to identify universal and culture-specific patterns.
Recognize that a major concern in such research is the validity of measurement tools, as instruments developed in one culture may not accurately capture constructs in another culture due to differences in language, norms, and values.
Consider that assuming all cultures share identical social norms and values is a misconception that can lead to invalid conclusions, but the primary methodological concern is about measurement validity rather than this assumption alone.
Acknowledge that ignoring language differences can affect interpretation, but this is part of the broader issue of ensuring cultural validity and avoiding bias in research tools and procedures.
Conclude that the key concern is to ensure that measurement tools are culturally valid and unbiased, meaning they accurately and fairly assess psychological constructs across different cultural groups without favoring one culture over another.
