Which of the following best exemplifies an etic perspective in cultural psychology?
A
Applying universal psychological theories to study behavior across different cultures
B
Emphasizing insider viewpoints and subjective experiences of culture members
C
Focusing on unique cultural practices and meanings within a single society
D
Using local concepts and language to interpret psychological phenomena
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the distinction between 'etic' and 'emic' perspectives in cultural psychology. The 'etic' perspective involves studying behavior from an outsider's viewpoint, focusing on universal aspects that can be compared across cultures.
Recognize that the 'emic' perspective emphasizes insider viewpoints, focusing on culture-specific meanings and subjective experiences unique to a particular group.
Identify that applying universal psychological theories to study behavior across different cultures aligns with the 'etic' approach because it seeks commonalities and general principles beyond individual cultures.
Contrast this with options that emphasize insider perspectives, unique cultural practices, or local language, which are characteristic of the 'emic' approach.
Conclude that the best example of an 'etic' perspective is the application of universal psychological theories across cultures, as it reflects an objective, comparative approach.
