Which of the following best describes the difference between enculturation and acculturation?
A
Enculturation involves adapting to a foreign culture, while acculturation is the process of learning one's own culture from birth.
B
Enculturation is the process of learning a new language, whereas acculturation is the process of forgetting one's native language.
C
Enculturation refers to the process by which individuals learn and adopt the values and norms of their own culture, while acculturation involves adapting to or adopting elements from a different culture, often as a result of direct contact.
D
Enculturation and acculturation both refer to the process of adapting to a new culture, with no distinction between them.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of enculturation. Enculturation is the process by which individuals learn and internalize the values, norms, behaviors, and social skills appropriate to their own culture, typically from birth or early childhood within their native cultural environment.
Step 2: Understand the definition of acculturation. Acculturation refers to the process of adapting to or adopting elements from a different culture, usually occurring when individuals come into direct contact with a foreign culture, such as through immigration or cultural exchange.
Step 3: Compare the two concepts by focusing on the cultural context. Enculturation is about learning one's own culture, while acculturation involves changes resulting from exposure to a new or foreign culture.
Step 4: Recognize that enculturation is a natural, ongoing process from birth, whereas acculturation is often a response to cultural contact and may involve blending or shifting cultural identities.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description distinguishes enculturation as learning one's native culture and acculturation as adapting to a foreign culture, which aligns with the correct answer provided.
