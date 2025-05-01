Which of the following statements is NOT true about good communication in psychology?
A
Good communication helps build trust and resolve conflicts effectively.
B
Good communication requires understanding nonverbal cues and emotional context.
C
Good communication involves active listening and clear expression of ideas.
D
Good communication means always agreeing with the other person's point of view.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of good communication in psychology, which involves exchanging information clearly and effectively to build understanding and trust.
Step 2: Review the statements given and identify the characteristics of good communication, such as building trust, resolving conflicts, understanding nonverbal cues, emotional context, active listening, and clear expression.
Step 3: Recognize that good communication does not require always agreeing with the other person's point of view, as effective communication allows for respectful disagreement and diverse perspectives.
Step 4: Compare each statement to the core principles of good communication to determine which one contradicts these principles.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement 'Good communication means always agreeing with the other person's point of view' is NOT true about good communication in psychology.
