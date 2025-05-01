In the context of psychology, which of the following best defines a stimulus?
A
A mental process involved in decision making
B
An environmental event or change that elicits a response from an organism
C
A learned behavior that is repeated over time
D
A personality trait that influences social interactions
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'stimulus' in psychology. A stimulus refers to any event or change in the environment that can influence an organism's behavior or physiological state.
Step 2: Recognize that a stimulus is external to the organism and acts as a trigger for a response, which can be behavioral or physiological.
Step 3: Differentiate a stimulus from internal processes such as mental decision-making or personality traits, which are not stimuli but rather internal states or characteristics.
Step 4: Note that learned behaviors and personality traits are outcomes or characteristics of an organism, not stimuli themselves.
Step 5: Conclude that the best definition of a stimulus is 'an environmental event or change that elicits a response from an organism,' as it captures the external cause-effect relationship fundamental to stimulus-response psychology.
Watch next
Master Intro to Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah