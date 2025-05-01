Which of the following best describes the concept of sociological imagination in psychology?
A
The belief that psychological disorders are caused only by biological factors.
B
The tendency to attribute people's behavior solely to their personality traits.
C
The ability to understand how individual experiences are shaped by larger social forces and historical contexts.
D
The process of using scientific methods to study mental processes.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that the sociological imagination is a concept originally developed by sociologist C. Wright Mills, which emphasizes the connection between individual experiences and larger social and historical forces.
Step 2: Recognize that in psychology, applying the sociological imagination means looking beyond personal or biological explanations for behavior and considering how societal structures, cultural norms, and historical events influence individual psychology.
Step 3: Compare the given options by identifying which one reflects this broader perspective that links personal experiences to social contexts.
Step 4: Eliminate options that focus solely on biological causes, personality traits, or scientific methods without considering social and historical influences.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of sociological imagination in psychology is the ability to understand how individual experiences are shaped by larger social forces and historical contexts.
