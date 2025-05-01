The analysis of historical events and their impact on society
B
The scientific study of behavior and mental processes
C
The study of physical health and disease
D
The practice of diagnosing and treating medical conditions
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that psychology is a scientific discipline focused on studying behavior and mental processes, rather than historical events, physical health, or medical treatment.
Step 2: Recognize that behavior refers to observable actions of individuals, while mental processes include thoughts, feelings, and cognitive functions that are not directly observable.
Step 3: Differentiate psychology from other fields such as history (which analyzes past events), medicine (which focuses on diagnosing and treating diseases), and physical health sciences.
Step 4: Identify that the key aspect of psychology is its scientific approach, meaning it relies on systematic observation, experimentation, and evidence to understand how people think, feel, and behave.
Step 5: Conclude that the best definition of psychology among the options is 'The scientific study of behavior and mental processes' because it captures both the subject matter and the method of study.
Watch next
Master Intro to Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah