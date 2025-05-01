Which of the following best describes the purpose of "people first" language in cultural psychology?
A
It emphasizes the individual before their disability or condition, recognizing their abilities and not defining them solely by a label.
B
It suggests that cultural background is more important than individual identity.
C
It promotes the use of stereotypes to simplify communication about different groups.
D
It encourages the use of medical terminology to describe individuals with disabilities.
Understand that "people first" language is a communication approach used in psychology and related fields to emphasize the individuality of a person rather than defining them by a condition or label.
Recognize that this language style aims to respect and acknowledge the person before any disability, condition, or characteristic, highlighting their abilities and humanity.
Consider why other options might be incorrect: for example, promoting stereotypes or prioritizing cultural background over individual identity does not align with the respectful intent of "people first" language.
Recall that "people first" language avoids medicalizing or labeling individuals solely by their diagnosis, instead focusing on the person as a whole.
Conclude that the best description of "people first" language is that it emphasizes the individual before their disability or condition, recognizing their abilities and not defining them solely by a label.
