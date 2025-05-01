In the field of psychology, researchers who advocate structuralism are most likely to:
A
Focus on the adaptive functions of behavior and mental processes
B
Study observable behaviors without reference to mental processes
C
Analyze the basic components of conscious experience through introspection
D
Emphasize the role of unconscious motives and conflicts in behavior
Understand that structuralism is an early school of psychology focused on breaking down mental processes into their most basic components.
Recognize that structuralists primarily use introspection, a method where individuals examine and report their own conscious experiences in detail.
Note that structuralism contrasts with other approaches such as functionalism, which focuses on the adaptive functions of behavior, and behaviorism, which studies observable behaviors without reference to mental processes.
Identify that psychoanalysis emphasizes unconscious motives and conflicts, which is different from the conscious experience focus of structuralism.
Conclude that researchers advocating structuralism are most likely to analyze the basic components of conscious experience through introspection.
