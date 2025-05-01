Dr. Sampson follows the structuralist school of thought. Her techniques would most likely include which of the following?
A
Focusing on observable behaviors and their environmental causes
B
Using introspection to analyze conscious experiences
C
Studying how mental processes help individuals adapt to their environment
D
Examining the role of unconscious motives in behavior
Step 1: Understand the structuralist school of thought in psychology, which was founded by Wilhelm Wundt and Edward Titchener. Structuralism focuses on breaking down mental processes into their most basic components.
Step 2: Recognize that structuralists primarily used the method of introspection, which involves examining and reporting one's own conscious experiences in detail.
Step 3: Differentiate structuralism from other schools of thought: behaviorism focuses on observable behaviors and environmental causes; functionalism studies how mental processes help individuals adapt; psychoanalysis examines unconscious motives.
Step 4: Identify that Dr. Sampson, as a structuralist, would most likely use introspection to analyze conscious experiences rather than focusing on behavior, adaptation, or unconscious motives.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct technique associated with structuralism is using introspection to analyze conscious experiences.
