Which of the following statements is not true about the early history of psychology?
A
Functionalism emphasized the purpose of consciousness and how it helps people adapt to their environment.
B
Wilhelm Wundt is often considered the father of experimental psychology.
C
Structuralism focused on breaking down mental processes into their most basic components.
D
Behaviorism was one of the earliest schools of thought and was established before structuralism and functionalism.
Step 1: Understand the key historical schools of psychology mentioned: Structuralism, Functionalism, and Behaviorism.
Step 2: Recall that Structuralism, founded by Wilhelm Wundt and Edward Titchener, focused on breaking down mental processes into basic components, such as sensations and feelings.
Step 3: Recognize that Functionalism, influenced by William James, emphasized the purpose of consciousness and how mental processes help individuals adapt to their environment.
Step 4: Note that Wilhelm Wundt is considered the father of experimental psychology because he established the first psychology laboratory, marking the formal beginning of psychology as a science.
Step 5: Understand that Behaviorism emerged after Structuralism and Functionalism, focusing on observable behavior rather than internal mental processes, so the statement claiming Behaviorism was established before the other two is incorrect.
