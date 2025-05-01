Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning1h 26m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology1h 20m
- 11. Personality1h 17m
- 12. Social Psychology1h 18m
- 13. Stress and Health41m
- 14. Psychological Disorders1h 27m
- 15. Treatment1h 24m
10. Developmental Psychology
Parenting Styles
Struggling with Psychology?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
According to Diana Baumrind, which of the following lists correctly identifies the four main parenting styles?
A
Authoritarian, Permissive, Democratic, and Indulgent
B
Permissive, Authoritative, Overprotective, and Supportive
C
Authoritative, Democratic, Permissive, and Overprotective
D
Authoritative, Authoritarian, Permissive, and Neglectful
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that Diana Baumrind's theory identifies four main parenting styles based on levels of responsiveness and demandingness.
Step 2: Recall the four parenting styles Baumrind described: Authoritative, Authoritarian, Permissive, and Neglectful.
Step 3: Recognize that 'Authoritative' parenting is characterized by high responsiveness and high demandingness, often considered the most balanced style.
Step 4: Note that 'Authoritarian' parenting involves high demandingness but low responsiveness, often strict and controlling.
Step 5: Understand that 'Permissive' parenting is high in responsiveness but low in demandingness, while 'Neglectful' parenting is low in both responsiveness and demandingness.
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
Which parenting style is characterized by a parent being very uninvolved in the child's life?
21
views
Multiple Choice
Passive and conforming adolescents are most likely being raised by which type of parents?
77
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a characteristic of the authoritarian parenting style?
26
views
Multiple Choice
According to research on parenting styles, levels of self-esteem in children are highest among children with which type of parents?
21
views
Multiple Choice
Tegan's parents expect her to follow their rules without question. If she asks why she has to follow a certain rule her parents respond, "because I said so." If she challenges their authority, she is punished with no discussion. When she makes a mistake, her parents tend to criticize her harshly. What parenting style is being demonstrated in this scenario?
98
views
Multiple Choice
Mateo's parents have high expectations of him, and they encourage his input in family discussions. When they establish a rule they explain their reasoning behind it and ask for his thoughts. If Mateo makes a mistake, they hold accountable, but also offer support, love, and guidance. What parenting style is being demonstrated in this scenario?
100
views
2
rank
Parenting Styles practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations