Which of the following is an example of noise that can affect encoding or decoding in cognitive psychology?
A
Using mnemonic devices to improve memory retention
B
The process of long-term potentiation in neural pathways
C
A person's ability to recall information perfectly every time
D
Background conversations distracting a person during a lecture
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that in cognitive psychology, 'noise' refers to any interference that disrupts the process of encoding (taking in information) or decoding (retrieving or interpreting information).
Identify that noise can be external (environmental distractions) or internal (mental distractions) that hinder effective memory or information processing.
Analyze each option to see if it represents interference: mnemonic devices are strategies to improve encoding, long-term potentiation is a neural mechanism for strengthening memory, and perfect recall is an ideal outcome, not interference.
Recognize that background conversations during a lecture are an example of external noise because they distract attention and interfere with encoding or decoding information.
Conclude that the correct example of noise affecting encoding or decoding is the background conversations distracting a person during a lecture.
