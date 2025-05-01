Which of the following scenarios best illustrates a CEO demonstrating perceptual acuity?
A
A CEO relies solely on quarterly financial reports to make decisions without considering market trends.
B
A CEO delegates all decision-making to middle managers and rarely interacts with frontline employees.
C
A CEO quickly notices subtle shifts in consumer behavior and adapts the company's strategy before competitors react.
D
A CEO focuses exclusively on internal operations and ignores external environmental changes.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of perceptual acuity. In psychology and organizational behavior, perceptual acuity refers to the ability to notice and interpret subtle cues or changes in the environment accurately and quickly.
Step 2: Analyze each scenario to identify which one demonstrates this ability. Look for signs of noticing subtle or early changes and responding effectively.
Step 3: The first scenario shows reliance only on financial reports, which is a limited and reactive approach, not demonstrating perceptual acuity.
Step 4: The second scenario involves delegating decisions and limited interaction, which suggests a lack of direct perception and awareness of subtle changes.
Step 5: The third scenario describes a CEO who quickly notices subtle shifts in consumer behavior and adapts strategy proactively, which perfectly illustrates perceptual acuity.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah