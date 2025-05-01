Which one of the following principles is most commonly utilized during a gradual exposure treatment in cognitive psychology?
A
Free association
B
Operant conditioning
C
Systematic desensitization
D
Cognitive restructuring
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of gradual exposure treatment, which is a behavioral technique used to reduce anxiety or phobias by slowly and systematically exposing the individual to the feared stimulus.
Review each option to see which principle aligns with gradual exposure: Free association is a psychoanalytic technique, operant conditioning involves reinforcement or punishment, cognitive restructuring changes thought patterns, and systematic desensitization combines gradual exposure with relaxation techniques.
Recognize that systematic desensitization is a form of gradual exposure where the person is exposed to anxiety-provoking stimuli in a controlled and stepwise manner while practicing relaxation to reduce anxiety.
Identify that the key principle in gradual exposure treatment is the gradual and systematic approach to desensitize the individual to the feared stimulus, which matches systematic desensitization.
Conclude that among the options, systematic desensitization is the principle most commonly utilized during gradual exposure treatment in cognitive psychology.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah