In cognitive psychology, if you are using positive self-talk, which strategy are you most likely employing?
A
Classical conditioning
B
Sensory adaptation
C
Operant conditioning
D
Cognitive restructuring
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of positive self-talk, which involves consciously changing your internal dialogue to be more encouraging and supportive.
Step 2: Review the given options and their definitions: Classical conditioning (learning through association), Sensory adaptation (reduced sensitivity to stimuli), Operant conditioning (learning through consequences), and Cognitive restructuring (changing thought patterns).
Step 3: Recognize that positive self-talk is about changing thought patterns, which aligns with the concept of cognitive restructuring.
Step 4: Eliminate options that do not involve changing thoughts directly, such as classical conditioning, sensory adaptation, and operant conditioning.
Step 5: Conclude that the strategy most likely employed when using positive self-talk is cognitive restructuring, as it involves actively modifying negative or unhelpful thoughts.
