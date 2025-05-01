In the context of theories of emotion, what is true about a speaker who uses reasoning when making a persuasive speech?
A
The speaker is primarily appealing to the audience's cognitive processes rather than their emotional responses.
B
The speaker is focusing on the audience's unconscious motives as described by psychodynamic theories.
C
The speaker is using emotional contagion to influence the audience's feelings directly.
D
The speaker is relying mainly on the James-Lange theory, which emphasizes physiological arousal.
1
Understand that theories of emotion explain how emotions are generated and experienced, often highlighting different components such as physiological arousal, cognitive appraisal, and emotional expression.
Recognize that when a speaker uses reasoning in a persuasive speech, they are engaging the audience's cognitive processes—this means appealing to logic, facts, and rational thought rather than directly targeting feelings or unconscious motives.
Recall that emotional contagion involves influencing others by sharing emotions directly, often through nonverbal cues, which is different from using reasoning or logical arguments.
Note that psychodynamic theories focus on unconscious motives and internal conflicts, which is not the primary focus when a speaker uses clear reasoning to persuade.
Understand that the James-Lange theory emphasizes physiological arousal as the basis of emotion, which relates more to bodily responses than to cognitive reasoning in persuasion.
