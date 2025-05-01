According to the cognitive-behavioral model in cognitive psychology, how are mood disorders and substance use disorders primarily conceptualized?
A
As inevitable outcomes of normal developmental processes
B
As conditions caused solely by genetic and neurochemical imbalances
C
As disorders that arise exclusively from unconscious conflicts and childhood experiences
D
As the result of maladaptive thought patterns and learned behaviors that reinforce negative emotions and substance use
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the cognitive-behavioral model focuses on the interaction between thoughts, behaviors, and emotions in explaining psychological disorders.
Recognize that mood disorders and substance use disorders are seen as arising from maladaptive or dysfunctional thought patterns that negatively influence emotions and behaviors.
Acknowledge that learned behaviors, which are reinforced over time, play a key role in maintaining these disorders by perpetuating negative emotional states and substance use.
Note that this model does not attribute these disorders solely to genetic, neurochemical, or unconscious factors, but rather emphasizes the role of cognition and behavior.
Summarize that according to the cognitive-behavioral model, mood and substance use disorders are primarily conceptualized as the result of maladaptive thought patterns and learned behaviors that reinforce negative emotions and substance use.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah