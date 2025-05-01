In the context of cognitive psychology, what is a primary effect of journalism of affirmation on viewers?
A
It reduces emotional responses to news stories by promoting objective analysis.
B
It encourages viewers to seek out diverse perspectives and challenge their own opinions.
C
It reinforces existing beliefs and attitudes, leading to increased confirmation bias.
D
It improves critical thinking skills by exposing viewers to balanced reporting.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of 'journalism of affirmation' in cognitive psychology, which refers to media content that confirms and reinforces viewers' pre-existing beliefs and attitudes rather than challenging them.
Step 2: Recognize that this type of journalism tends to strengthen confirmation bias, a cognitive bias where individuals favor information that confirms their existing beliefs and ignore contradictory evidence.
Step 3: Analyze how this reinforcement affects viewers by making them more confident in their current opinions and less open to alternative viewpoints.
Step 4: Contrast this effect with other possible outcomes, such as promoting objective analysis or encouraging diverse perspectives, which are less characteristic of journalism of affirmation.
Step 5: Conclude that the primary effect of journalism of affirmation is to reinforce existing beliefs and attitudes, thereby increasing confirmation bias among viewers.
