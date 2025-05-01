In cognitive psychology, how does a consequence typically affect a person's behavior?
A
A consequence has no effect on future behavior and is unrelated to learning.
B
A consequence always leads to the immediate cessation of the behavior.
C
A consequence only affects involuntary behaviors, not voluntary actions.
D
A consequence can increase or decrease the likelihood of a behavior being repeated, depending on whether it is perceived as positive or negative.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of 'consequence' in cognitive psychology, which refers to the outcome or result that follows a behavior.
Step 2: Recognize that consequences are central to the process of learning, particularly in operant conditioning, where behaviors are influenced by their consequences.
Step 3: Identify that consequences can be either positive (reinforcements) or negative (punishments), and these influence the likelihood of a behavior being repeated.
Step 4: Note that a positive consequence (positive reinforcement) increases the probability of the behavior occurring again, while a negative consequence (punishment) decreases that probability.
Step 5: Conclude that consequences do not always stop behavior immediately nor are they limited to involuntary actions; rather, they modulate voluntary behavior by increasing or decreasing its future occurrence based on the nature of the consequence.
